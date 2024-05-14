13-year-old creating baseball camp for foster kids called “Q’s Camp”

MEDFORD, Ore.- A 13-year-old boy is creating a baseball camp for foster kids called “Q’s Camp”.

Quincy Ballard is a 7th grader who plays for the North Medford junior team, a team called “New Level” in Seattle and the “Multi-State Joes”. Since he’s been playing baseball for nearly his whole life, he wants to help others through his passion.

“I wanted to play the game when I was, like, one or two. I played for the first time, I think, when I was four and I haven’t quit since,” Quincy said.

According to Quincy Ballard’s mother, Angie Ballard, Quincy has been wanting to help his community through baseball somehow since last summer. Angie says giving back to the community practically runs in Quincy’s blood.

“I run HOPE Equestrian Center which is a non-profit here in the Valley and Quincy has grown up volunteering there since he was one and a half,” Angie said, “We would have him help kids learn how to ride that were afraid to get on and then he has since volunteered with our projects and our fundraisers.”

Quincy eventually decided upon a baseball camp that would be for foster kids ages eight to 12. He says he wants to help kids going through difficult times find teamwork and confidence through the love of baseball.

“I wanted to give kids a chance to play the game that I love, and I want to give them a chance to be able to enjoy the game like I do,” Quincy said, “and I feel like the… it’s the kids that I feel like are the kids who will most benefit from it.”

The free camp will take place from 4:30 to 7:00 pm on May 21st at the Upper Rogue Cal Ripken Fields, and equipment will be provided to whoever needs it. During Q’s Camp, kids will get hitting, fielding and base running instruction and even walk away with a goodie bag. Quincy says if it goes well, they’ll have to set it up another session. His mother says his ambition is incredible for his age.

“He has talked about doing his own non-profit and this being the direction he goes in in the future but he’s 13 so we’ll kind of see how that goes,” Angie said.

The camp has enough room for 18 kids, and not all the slots are taken, at least not yet. So, if you’re interested, you’ll want to reach out to Angie Ballard by calling or texting 541-890-8156.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.