Local brewing co. adds new drink to raise money for fire victims

ASHLAND, Ore.– A local restaurant is partnering with the United Way of Jackson County to continue its fundraising efforts for those affected by last year’s wildfires.
Standing Stone Brewing Company in Ashland says it’s created and is now selling a special cocktail to raise funds for fire victims.
When you buy the ‘Phoenix Rising Paloma’, standing stone will donate two dollars to the united way of Jackson County.
Restaurant manager Elisha Lewis says she’s hopeful her restaurant can make a big difference.
She said, “We all know someone whether its a family member, or local community member or small business that’s still feeling the effects of the fires last summer. Standing stone recognizes that there’s still very much a need for assistance.”
Standing Stone regularly partners with non profits to raise money.
Lewis says on previous fundraising nights, her restaurant would raise between $500 and $1,000
She says with no numeric goal in mind, there’s no limit to how much could be raised.
The Rising Phoenix Paloma is now available.
