Local business owner mails complaint letter to Gov. Brown

He wrote a letter to the governor expressing his feelings on the shutdowns of his restaurants.
In the letter, Thomason cites the Oregon Restaurant and Lodging Association which says less than 1% of workplace outbreaks are found in the food service industry.
Thomason owns restaurants in Douglas, Jackson, Josephine, Klamath, Lane, Linn, and Marion counties.
All except Douglas County, are at extreme risk level.
“Its ironic in fact that they want to take people out of restaurant dining rooms and ask them to have private gatherings at home, where they say most of these occur,” he said.
Some of the food service restaurants Thomason owns in the rogue valley include Pita Pit, Elmer’s restaurant and the Human Bean.
He said he’s had to lay off over 500 people.
He said the 2 week on, 2 week off system just isn’t working.
Link to full letter: https://www.facebook.com/david.thomason.16/posts/3977338188965510
