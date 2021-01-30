Home
Rep. DeFazio tours University of Oregon covid test lab

MEDFORD, Ore.– A state congressman is touring one of the largest testing programs in the state.

Representative peter DeFazio, representing Oregon’s 4th district, visited the University of Oregon’s Covid-19 monitoring and assessment program, or map, lab.

Last fall, the university received over 4 million dollars of federal Covid relief dollars, to help advance their testing program.

The state says the universities “Map Lab” has been a driving force in improving state testing capacity.

As of now, it’s Lane County’s largest testing program. According to the university, their map team can run up to 4 thousand tests per week.

