Local businesses prepare for ‘Small Business Saturday’

MEDFORD, Ore.– Small Business Saturday could be a little different this year due to Coronavirus.

It’s a day to support local businesses especially following Black Friday.

With a statewide freeze and health restrictions businesses say they’re worried it could be a slower weekend than years past.

“We don’t want this again: freeze or shutdown. We definitely want restaurants to open and we want to take care of our employees and keep our employees working,” said the restaurant’s owner.

Flavor Restaurant in Medford opened last year.

It says the pandemic was a difficult time for business but for small business Saturday it says it will be open for extended hours, from 12 to 8 pm.

