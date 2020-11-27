Rogue Food Unites a community

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — With local wildfire and a pandemic, many are struggling to get by this Thanksgiving.
Rogue Food Unites began packaging around 1400 meals this morning. The meals were distributed at four different locations, at The Shoppes at Exit 24, Unete, Hawthorne Park, and The Grotto, from 2:30 to 3:30.
The organization wanted the meal to be a representation of the different community groups it’s supporting. According to Rogue Food Unites, “They not only represent the cultures that are here in the valley, but they also represent some of the mainstays of food businesses.”
Meals included traditional American components like turkey and mashed potatoes, as well as some other flavors from local restaurants. The goal, for people to have extra food to carry on to tomorrow.
Rogue Food Unites says, “Every bag is going to be a really copious amount of food, you know part of the great things about Thanksgiving is the leftovers so we are really focused on hoping that people will have leftovers not only some of the perishable leftovers but non-perishable leftovers as well.”
The Shoppes at Exit 24 had a line of people waiting before the start of the distribution.
Single mother, Liz Garcia says it was a big help to her and her baby. “I wanna say thank you so much for helping low-income people who don’t have enough to buy thanksgiving meals and we wanna say thank you, and we appreciate it,” says Liz.
Rogue Food Unites has been providing 3 meals a day to those in need every single day. They service Deschutes, Douglas, Klamath, Josephine, and Jackson counties.
Rachel is from Talent and has benefited greatly from its services.
“To have this organization that is just kind of lifting us up taking care of us, taking care of the people who are still there, for the people who have lost their homes and who haven’t lost their homes, it feels like you are being lifted up, cared for, and that people really care for you,” she says.
Rachel is so grateful for the work of Rogue Food Unites she has now signed up to be a delivery driver to send out meals.
It doesn’t end with thanksgiving. Rogue Food Unites will continue serving meals every day for fire victims.
