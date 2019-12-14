Local businesses prepare to donate a new pair of shoes for every student at Kids Unlimited Academy

MEDFORD, Ore. — A few local businesses have joined forces to provide every student at Kids Unlimited Academy with a new pair of shoes.
Four years ago, a team at Re-Max Platinum wanted to give back to kids.
Their idea has taken off and the Re-Max team now donates new shoes to a different school in need every year.
“The kids pick out the shoes all themselves, we have them out by sizes and they go around and pick out the shoe they want. We have them try them on and they get to take them home,” said principal broker at Re-Max, Shannon Hall.
This year, Re-Max teamed up with The Human Bean and CPM Real Estate Services to provide 470 pairs of shoes for the students.
