Sherm’s Food4Less and Thunderbird Market donate 30,000 pounds of food to Access

MEDFORD, Ore. — Today Sherm’s Food4Less and Thunderbird donated 30,000 pounds of food to our local community.

The semi-truck full of food continues the Olsrud family’s annual donations to help feed the hungry.

Access says the family has made this donation every year since 2000.

“We’ve been in the area for over 50 years now. The community has been really good to us, they’ve supported our stores and we just feel it’s our turn to give back to the community,” said Steve Olsrud, owner of Sherm’s Food4Less and Thunderbird.

Access distributes this food from Sherm’s through 24 pantries in Jackson County.

Access says they have served meals to more than 52,000 people in the 2018-2019 fiscal year.

