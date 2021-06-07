Local club gathers over 15 yards of trash from wilderness near Murphy

MURPHY, Ore. — 25 people went out into the woods of Josephine County to pick up trash today.
The group is part of a club founded in 1974 called ‘Caveman 4 Wheelers’.
The club’s leader, Misty Sims, says they go around picking up trash in remote outdoor areas 4 times a year.
She says they collected over 15 yards of trash off of Spencer Creek Road.
“They’re wanting to shut this place down because of all the garbage, drugs, abandoned vehicles, and stuff so we’re stewards of the woods and want to keep them open,” Sims said.
The club members removed a toilet, piano, hundreds of needles, and a mattress from the wilderness.
Anyone interested in joining the club or learning more can visit the ‘Caveman 4 Wheelers’ Facebook page.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.