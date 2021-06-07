Home
The first official pickleball tournament in Medford wraps up

The first official pickleball tournament in Medford wraps up

Local News Top Stories , , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore. — The first pickleball tournament in southern Oregon concluded at Fichtner Mainwaring Park today.

The event was put on by the Southern Oregon Pickleball Association.

Over 300 players came out for the tournament.

Players went against each other in age and skill categories.

“People came as far as Washington, Arizona, California.. a lot of the western states, to play in the tournament,” said Norman Eisenberg, the association’s marketing director.

Eisenberg says money raised during the tournament will go towards the construction of pickleball courts at Fichtner Mainwaring Park.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »