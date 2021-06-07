The first official pickleball tournament in Medford wraps up

The event was put on by the Southern Oregon Pickleball Association.
Over 300 players came out for the tournament.
Players went against each other in age and skill categories.
“People came as far as Washington, Arizona, California.. a lot of the western states, to play in the tournament,” said Norman Eisenberg, the association’s marketing director.
Eisenberg says money raised during the tournament will go towards the construction of pickleball courts at Fichtner Mainwaring Park.
