David’s Chair hosts 1st Annual Charity Golf Tournament at Stone Ridge Course

“The paragolfer or paramobile gets you standing outdoors, you’re going to end up helping your bed sore issues, blood pressure, kidneys, your lungs have more space and drop down,” said Anthony Netto, a paraplegic himself, who came up with the concept of the standing mobile chair.
He’s also the founder of Stand Up and Play.
“We started it because we saw the need for our fellow wounded and friends to get outdoors and stand up,” said Netto.
Board member for David’s Chair, Natalie Weber, says 39 teams came out to play and show support.
“We have 144 players out here today, just having a great time, it’s a beautiful day to play golf for a great cause,” said Weber.
Proceeds from the first annual David’s Chair tournament go towards purchasing a paragolfer that can be requested for use through the non-profit locally.
Stand Up and Play is donating half the money needed.
“They cost over $30,000 being a medical device.”
“We want to continue bringing these opportunities to people to be able and get out and do these things and golf is so popular in southern Oregon, we’re happy we’re going to be able to offer this,” Weber said.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.