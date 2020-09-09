Local country band records first album in Nashville

Dustin Clark, the lead singer of Fogline, says they worked with the producer of the famous country artist, Kenny Chesney.
Clark says when the pandemic hit, they had to cancel 30 shows. Instead of letting that slow them down, they decided to do something positive with their newfound free time.
“Were looking at a big block of show season, like we got to do something you know. In order to keep the excitement up, this couldn’t have been better well timed in this pandemic.”
Clark says they’re waiting to release the new album until the pandemic over in order for them to celebrate with everyone.
