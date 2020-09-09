Home
Almeda Fire makes national headlines

Almeda Fire makes national headlines

Local News Top Stories Video , , ,

MEDFORD, ORE. — Fire crews are continuing to try to stop the Almeda Fire that started Tuesday afternoon in Ashland.

Firefighters reported hearing explosions overnight. It’s burned between 1,500 and 2,000 acres.

NBC News reported on the Almeda Fire on Wednesday morning.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »