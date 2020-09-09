United Way of Jackson County launches fire fund

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The United Way of Jackson County has launched a fire fund for the Jackson County fires.
You can go to Unitedwayofjacksoncounty.org and roguevalley.recovers.org to sign up if you need help or can offer help.
You can also go to your nearest First Interstate bank to donate.
Blakely McHugh is a weather forecaster and reporter for NBC5 News. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Blakely is a native of San Diego, CA.
Blakely is excited to be in southern Oregon, a place that gets all the seasons and has similar temperatures to Arizona in the summer! When she’s not at work, you can find her relaxing at home watching TV and cuddling with her cat, Dallas. She also enjoys trying new places to eat and exploring the outdoors.
Blakely loves meeting new people so if you see her out and about, say “Hi!”