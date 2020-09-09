Home
United Way of Jackson County launches fire fund

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The United Way of Jackson County has launched a fire fund for the Jackson County fires.

You can go to Unitedwayofjacksoncounty.org and roguevalley.recovers.org to sign up if you need help or can offer help.

You can also go to your nearest First Interstate bank to donate.

 

 

 

 

 

