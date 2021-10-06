Local couple offering alternative outdoor nature school

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. — Can you imagine your child getting their education in the outdoors… rain or shine?
A local couple is providing that opportunity just outside of Jacksonville.
Melissa Moore is a Southern Oregon University education grad and a mother of 3 children. She says she and her husband were inspired to create an outdoor private school after reading about outdoor schools overseas.
Moore created the Freckled Fawn Nature School in 2019 starting with just 5 students.
She says there are now 21 attending the school.
“It’s very different. We might not have a worksheet or a poster board with the shapes but instead, we are finding them in nature, which we are surrounded by different shapes and colors and sounds,” said Moore.
She says children ages 3 to 6 years old are able to join.
If you’re interested in learning more, visit freckledfawnnatureschool.org.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.