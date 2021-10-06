4-H kids and the JoCo Extension Center collecting donations for annual ‘Stockings for Soldiers’ event

JOSEPHINE CO., Ore. — 4-H members and the OSU Josephine County Extension Center are gathering supplies to give Stockings to Soldiers overseas for Christmas and they need your help!
For the last 12 years, the organization has sent stockings to soldiers, sending as many as 400 last year.
The project coordinator says stockings go to Iraq, Afghanistan, and Africa.
“[We need] drink mixes, hot cocoa, little snack bars, energy bars – things like that. one thing they really seem to enjoy the past few years is hot sauce,” said coordinator, Jonie Anderson.
She says they’re also collecting personal hygiene items like toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, and conditioner.
The deadline to get donations in is by December 6th.
Donations can be dropped off at the extension center at 215 Ringuette Street in Grants Pass. You can contact the organizer directly with questions at (541) 476-6613.
