Local developer working to create new Medford apartment complex

MEDFORD, Ore. —A new apartment complex is on the rise in downtown Medford. A local developer is working with the Medford Urban Renewal Agency to make it happen.
MURA owns the property located at South Holly Street and West 8th Street. It’s selling the space to local developer Laz Ayala for $235,000.
Ayala hopes to create a 3 story, 60 unit apartment building.
“I believe that this will address the housing needs for those that live, work and even recreate in the downtown area,” said Ayala.
He says is awaiting approval from the city. He hopes to break ground on the project as soon as July or August.
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network.
When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.