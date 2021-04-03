Local developer working to create new Medford apartment complex

Home
MEDFORD, Ore. —A new apartment complex is on the rise in downtown Medford. A local developer is working with the Medford Urban Renewal Agency to make it happen.

MURA owns the property located at South Holly Street and West 8th Street. It’s selling the space to local developer Laz Ayala for $235,000.

Ayala hopes to create a 3 story, 60 unit apartment building.

“I believe that this will address the housing needs for those that live, work and even recreate in the downtown area,” said Ayala.

He says is awaiting approval from the city. He hopes to break ground on the project as soon as July or August.

