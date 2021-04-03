New wine tasting room gets preliminary approval to come to downtown Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. —A proposal has been approved by the city Site Plan & Architectural Commission to bring a wine tasting room to downtown Medford.
The proposal comes from Rogue Winery. It’s looking to add a barrel storage structure and wine tasting room.
The half an acre space would be located on the corner of North Fir Street and East Fourth Street.
Now the applicants can apply for building permits.
