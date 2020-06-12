Local dog training facility goes green, installs solar panels

Dogs for Better Lives is unveiling it’s newly installed solar panels.
“2 years ago we created (while determining our values) the green team, and what the green team is tasked with doing is looking at how we can become more efficient and environmentally friendly,” said Dogs for Better Lives CEO, Bryan Williams.
The non-profit specializes in training autism assistance dogs, and facility dogs which work with doctors, therapists, and teachers.
It began planning to install the panels last spring.
“From the beginning, they thought that a solar project would be really beneficial for the organization, drive down costs and reducing our environmental impact so it’s really exciting,” Williams added.
Dogs for Better Lives was granted $175,000 from Pacific Power and $25,000 from the Energy Trust of Oregon to help install the panels.
Operations Director Trish Welch says the panels will save the organization $28,000 a year or $1,000,000 over 25 years.
“Which in turn will allow us to use that money and invest it into our programs and services,” said Welch.
She says it could add even more solar panels in the future.
