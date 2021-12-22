Local family working to give fire victims gifts in time for the holidays

MEDFORD, Ore. — A local family is working hard to make sure Almeda Fire victims are covered for the holidays.

They’re purchasing gifts and getting other families involved to help gather even more presents.

Warm blankets, clothes, toys, pots, and pans – just a few things already donated and still needed for families who lost everything in the Almeda Fire.

A Rogue Valley family, the Robertson’s, have made it their mission to make sure all the fire victims have a nice holiday with gifts by using a Facebook page called Almeda Fire Adopt a Family.

“My sister started it last year after the fires because initially it was fire relief to give essential goods and from that, it’s turned into Christmas so we’re doing it for a second year,” said Jackson and Jedidiah Robertson, along with their sister, Katelyn, have ‘adopted’ a family in need every year for the holidays.

The brothers say their efforts have only ramped up since the devastating fire happened.

‘last year, we helped 100 [families], and this year, we’ve helped 50 [families] and we still have a few,” they said.

The concept is simple… families in need reach out to the Facebook page or email the Robertson’s for help.

Families let them know how many family members need gifts, their ages, and what they like or need.

For example: “My kid is 12 years old and he likes legos, so that family adopts him and buys him a lego set, or maybe a girl likes dolls – a family can buy her dolls. We know families really need warm blankets this year,” said Jackson.

For the Robertson’s, giving back to the community like this means everything.

“Service is a big part of our family and Christianity, and so I think being able to help and serve others is an important thing. It’s so wonderful we can go out and help people like, who won’t have a Christmas when we have a Christmas – being able to give them a Christmas and the joy, is amazing,” they said.