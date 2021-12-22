ODOT, Caltrans bracing for winter conditions on ‘busy’ I-5 this week, following backup near Ashland

Anthony Carter
Posted by Anthony Carter December 21, 2021

ROGUE VALLEY, Ore — The Oregon Department of Transportation and Caltrans are preparing for a mix of holiday travelers and potential snow on highways this week. 

This is going to be a really busy holiday weekend of travel,” Gary Leaming, public information officer with ODOT, told NBC5 Tuesday. “It’s going to be a struggle. We’re going to be out there, were going to keep that highway clean and swept as best as we can.”

Highway officials across Oregon and California are reminding drivers to be more aware of road conditions before they travel. The urgency comes following last week’s miles-long backup on I-5 southbound at Siskiyou Summit towards California.

The interstate was closed for more than 30 hours at the request of California officials, due to the snow impacting the roadways.

*Make sure that you have a full tank of fuel, plenty of warm clothes, food and water, just in case you might get stuck.” said Siskiyou County Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue. 

While millions will take to the roads during the holiday season, others are braving the Omicron variant and are hitting the skies. Rogue Valley International Airpor in Medford, saw a large number of travelers Tuesday.

Traffic at the airport and on the highways are expected to increase through Christmas Eve on Friday.

People can check road conditions in Oregon by visiting Tripcheck. For conditions in California, visit Quickmap.

