Local food bank asking for volunteers

Grants Pass, Ore. — A local food bank needs your help.
The organization doesn’t need you to donate food, it needs you to harvest it.
Raptor Creek Farm is operated by the Josephine County Food Bank.
It’s one of the only food banks in the state where produce is grown on-site to be distributed for those experiencing food insecurity.
Jobs for volunteers include small engine repair, transplanting in the greenhouse, weeding, and washing produce.
With fewer than 10 paid employees, the food bank says it relies on its volunteers.
“The organization wouldn’t exist… Wouldn’t be able to function and do as much as we do without the help of volunteers,” Food Bank volunteer coordinator Gabrielle Rysula said.
The farm is three acres and the food bank says it wants to maximize the potential of what it can grow.
In addition to harvesting, volunteers can also help by picking up foods on the verge of expiring at grocery stores.
Open volunteer days are every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
The Raptor Creek Farm will have an open house for volunteers on Saturday, April 21st.