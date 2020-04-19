Local gym tagged with white supremacist graffiti

MEDFORD, Ore. — A gym in Medford has recently been tagged with white supremacist graffiti.
Superior Athletic near Biddle Road was tagged this week.
Medford Police are investigating.
It says the gym owners reported the graffiti on April 13th.
Police say they haven’t seen any white supremacist graffiti like this anywhere else in town.
