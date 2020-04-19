Home
Local gym tagged with white supremacist graffiti

Local gym tagged with white supremacist graffiti

Local News Top Stories , , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore. — A gym in Medford has recently been tagged with white supremacist graffiti.

Superior Athletic near Biddle Road was tagged this week.

Medford Police are investigating.

It says the gym owners reported the graffiti on April 13th.

Police say they haven’t seen any white supremacist graffiti like this anywhere else in town.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »