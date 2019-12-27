Home
Local library displays vintage toilet paper collection

PHOENIX, Ore. — The Phoenix Library is rolling out a new, quirky exhibit.

People checking out books at the library are met with a display of vintage toilet paper. The toilet paper dates back to 1969 from a traveler’s journey through Europe.

Each square is carefully labeled with a different location, ranging from Paris to London. It is on loan to the library from a resident who inherited it. The library has gotten quite the reaction from the public, but they say it fits with the quirkiness of their branch.

“Is kind of the personality of this specific building and kind of there’s a fascination with history I think in this area that is echoed in this staff that works here,” Kristin Anderson, area manger, said.

The colored toilet paper first became popular in the 50’s with the heyday of colorful bathrooms, but the dye was quickly pulled from shelves by the 80’s when doctors warned it could harm your skin.

The exhibit has been up for about a week and will stay on display until the library finds another worthy exhibit. The last display was a collection of keys.

