Home
Klamath County murder investigation continues

Klamath County murder investigation continues

Regional , , , ,

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Updated on December 26, 2019: The Klamath County District Attorney’s Office has announced the victim is Pedro Padilla Jr.

###

More information is being released in regards to a murder investigation now underway in Klamath County, in what prosecutors believe may have been a murder by hire.

58 year old Tori Hill appeared before a judge Thursday to face multiple charges including murder.

Co-defendant Corey Agard appeared on charges unrelated to the homicide.

“Currently charging Tori Hill with conspiracy to commit murder, aggravated murder.”  Notes Klamath County Deputy District Attorney Cole Chase.  “Our theory being that it was murder for hire.”

While the name of the suspected victim is on court documents, prosecutors are not releasing his name.

“We’re waiting for confirmation of the identity.”  Explains Chase.  “So that we can inform who we believe will be the next of kin.”

Court records say Agard shot and killed the victim at Hill’s home between Merrill and Malin.

Chase says the body was then taken to a different location.  “It appears as though the body was then moved a day later, after the death from where the crime occurred to where the body was recovered.”

The body was recovered by dive crews from a pond near the Falcon Heights area of Klamath Falls.

According to court records, Agard received $10,000 for his involvement in the murder, though Chase adds:  “Looks as though there was both cash and property exchanged.”

Police say Agard gave the murder weapon to an unknown individual who then destroyed it.

No pleas were entered at Thursday’s arraignment.

Agard and Hill have not yet been indicted, they’re both being held on probable cause in connection with the murder.

Police reports will be presented to a grand jury at a later date.

That evidence could lead to additional charges of tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.

The investigation is continuing, and the Deputy D.A. says more arrests are expected.

As of mid-afternoon Thursday, State Police from Bend were chasing a ‘person of interest’ wanted in connection with the crime.

 

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »