Local Oregon Leader Given Humanitarian of the Year Award

TALENT, Ore – A surprise event was held tonight to honor a local philanthropist and state leader.
Sue Naumes has served on numerous boards, committees, and projects in the rogue valley and the state of Oregon.
But tonight’s celebration wasn’t just to honor her achievements – Medford’s mayor gave a proclamation stating that June 25th is Sue Naumes Day.
She was also given the Saint Vincent De Paul’s humanitarian of the year award.
“There’s nothing more satisfying being able to give away such huge sums of money to such needy causes,” said Sue Naumes. “And to enrich, and improve, the lives of people in your community and in your state.”
The event was held at the Naumes Suncrest Winery.