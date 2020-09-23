Local organization is keeping 2,800 Almeda Fire victims fed, while helping local businesses

I spoke with one of the program’s collaborators who says at least 2,800 people are being fed breakfast, lunch and dinner through Rogue Food Unites since the Almeda Fire displaced so many.
“The call for help was too great to ignore,” said collaborator for Rogue Food Unites, Adam Danforth.
The organization is connecting local farms with local restaurants to create meals to be given out to fire victims at various distribution centers.
So far, over 30 restaurants are involved.
“This is a level 7 disaster according to the Red Cross, which is the highest level it can be, so we’re really looking at wide-spread damage and long-term support – so we need as many participating restaurants as possible,” says Danforth.
He says the program is closely keeping track of the meals given out to prevent any food waste.
Rico Baoequez is participating in the program, he owns a taco truck that you’ll typically see in the Ray’s parking lot in Talent.
“It’s really sad, because you see the amount of people who come to you and in your mind you’re like, all these people have no house,” said Baoequez. He wanted to get involved to help right away, he’s been making breakfast burritos for fire victims for over a week now.
“From last Monday through today, about 120 burritos everyday. I start working 3 am and stop working 7 pm,” Baoequez says.
Danworth says Rogue Foods Unite is also working with the Phoenix-Talent School District to make sure children are getting dinners and weekend meals.
“There’s no one person this is created by or is making this happen, this is a community wide effort,” said Danworth.
Rogue Food Unites is working in collaboration with United Way of Jackson County and Red Cross.
If you’re wanting to get involved with the program or want to learn more about it, visit roguefoodunites.org.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.