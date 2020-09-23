Home
5th grade class at St. Mary’s donates 200 bags of supplies to fire victims

MEDFORD, Ore. — A 5th grade class at St. Mary’s School recently donated bags of supplies to children who lost their homes in the Almeda Fire.

The class put together 200 bags in 3 days.
The bags filled with shampoo, conditioner, and toys — all geared toward kids 18 and younger.

The teacher says it’s become an empowering experience for her students.

“It really doesn’t matter how old you are, you can have a big impact. So we just started talking about ‘what can we do?’ and they really came up with it,” said 5th grade teacher, Rebecca Haden.

The class plans on sending more donations over to the Phoenix-Talent School District this Friday.

If interested in supporting the cause, you can bring donations to the front office at St. Mary’s.

