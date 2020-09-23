5th grade class at St. Mary’s donates 200 bags of supplies to fire victims

The class put together 200 bags in 3 days.
The bags filled with shampoo, conditioner, and toys — all geared toward kids 18 and younger.
The teacher says it’s become an empowering experience for her students.
“It really doesn’t matter how old you are, you can have a big impact. So we just started talking about ‘what can we do?’ and they really came up with it,” said 5th grade teacher, Rebecca Haden.
The class plans on sending more donations over to the Phoenix-Talent School District this Friday.
If interested in supporting the cause, you can bring donations to the front office at St. Mary’s.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.