Local organizations receive funding to fight homelessness

MEDFORD, Ore. — Nearly $3 million in grant funding was awarded to organizations across the state Thursday in an effort to end homelessness.
Oregon U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley (D) and Ron Wyden (D) announced that 18 organizations will be awarded Continuum of Care grants across the state.
Of the $3 million, $72,000 will come right here to Medford.
ACCESS and Community Works Inc. were the two Medford organizations to receive the grant funding.
The goal is to provide resources to help house and provide support services to those experiencing homelessness.
The senators say the Continuum of Care program is designed to assist communities in their goal of ending homelessness, and ACCESS says they’re excited.
“ACCESS is, of course, always glad to have more funding so that we can make an even bigger difference in our community,” said ACCESS Marketing and Brand Strategist Kelly Gonzales, “and as always we will do everything we can to make sure it’s put to good use.”
Both ACCESS and Community Works Inc. said there’s a lot of excitement about the announcement Thursday.
ACCESS said the next steps for the organization are to create a plan of action to see where these much-needed funds are needed most.