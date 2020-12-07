Local potter pops tent in yard to help business during holidays

MEDFORD, Ore. — 2020 has many business owners adapting to COVID restrictions and adjusting to a new way of doing things.
Benjamin Wood owns Studio B, LLC and makes cups, mugs and dinnerware right in his own Medford backyard.
He set up a pop-up tent in his driveway to showcase his items and help drum up business this holiday season.
He normally attends grower and crafter markets throughout the Rogue Valley, but with no events, he is using his creativity to succeed.
“The community’s been real responsive and supportive and so I feel super fortunate that I’m able to continue to do this,” Wood said. “I consider voting with your dollar, what you want to have in the world. If you want a healthy, local economy, invest in that by getting as much of your holiday gifts and services right here,” he added.
Wood is also working on a fundraiser with the Sparrow Club this month.
He will hold two more “Pottery Pop-Up” events the next two Sundays.
Check out his Instagram, online store and website.
NBC5 News reporter/weather forecaster Aaron Nilsson is a Southern California native, but most recently lived in Seattle. He’s also lived in Sweden and Utah. He graduated from Brigham Young University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Scandinavian Studies. While at BYU, he covered sports for BYUtv.
Aaron is not new to the Medford/Klamath Falls market. He was a local TV journalist from 2013-2017.
Outside the station, Aaron enjoys music, traveling, sports, movies, and cooking. His favorite sport is soccer.