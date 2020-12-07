Butte Creek Mill installs mill stones, construction around 75% complete

EAGLE POINT, Ore. — A historic mill is closer to opening up and creating its renowned flour and pancake mixes.
The Butte Creek Mill is around 75% complete, says Chairman of the Board for the Butte Creek Mill Foundation, Jay O’Neil.
O’Neil says the mill stones, which are used to grind wheat, are being installed.
The stones weigh 1,400 pounds and are made out of French granite.
“Mike over here is getting ready to dress the stones, and this is the upper stone which is the one that spins and we’ll move it with the crane we just had installed,” said O’Neil.
He says he hopes the stones will be ready by Monday and the mill can begin to grind its first wheat since the mill burned on Christmas in 2015.
O’Neil says people can start ordering commemorative 2 pound bags of whole wheat flour and pancake mix in the near future.
Visit buttecreekmill.com for updates.
