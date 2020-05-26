Local rafting company beginning to see uptick in business

One local company says business has been steady.
The co-owner of Rapid Pleasure Rafting Company says more people have been coming out this past week.
He says on a busy day, around a couple hundred people come through his store.
“I feel like people are tired of sitting around and want to get out and do stuff outdoors. Wear your life jacket, don’t drink and boat, be cautious, watch what you’re doing,” said co-owner, Devon Stephenson.
Stephenson says the business added extra sanitizing measures for the rafts.
People are also not required to share a raft with strangers.
