Local theater receives over $45K grant

NORTH BEND, Ore. – A local theater in north bend just got a $45,265 grant to build a new rehearsal space.

The Judith Ann Mogan Foundation gave the grant to the Little Theatre on the Bay, for its expansion of the Liberty Theater.

The almost 4,000-square-foot addition will give young performers the space to practice their lines. It will also come with dressing rooms and a costume room.

“To have the kids have a space to come and do their theater arts and create a community dialogue all those things are really important, and we are creating more spaces for them to come together and do that,” said Jeanne Woods, Vice President of Little Theatre on the Bay.

Woods wants to thank the local community for contributing $100,000 to the project, separate from the grant.

She said they are hoping to start construction in March and have it finished before next year. Just in time for the theater’s 100th anniversary.