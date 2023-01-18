Fraudsters have been stealing Oregon EBT benefits by skimming cards

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) — Crammed inside a budget hotel, Tricia Collins works hard to make the most of a tough situation. With no steady income, the Portland woman stretches every penny to help support her 10-year-old son. State-issued food stamps and cash assistance are lifelines for her.

”I depend on both of them to an extreme,” said Collins.

On the first of each month, the Oregon Department of Human Services loads the 39-year-old mother’s EBT card, known as the Oregon Trail Card , with benefits. She receives both SNAP benefits for food assistance and TANF cash benefits that can help with other expenses.

“We wait for that one day that you’re going to get paid and all those things that you need to get done,” explained Collins.

On the morning of December 1, Collins went to the ATM at a convenience store expecting to find a month’s worth of benefits on her Oregon Trail card.

“My money was gone and I didn’t understand what was going on,” explained Collins.

Her heart sank. Collins needed money for her car. Her son’s birthday was just a few days away and Christmas was coming.

After a dizzying number of calls, Collins finally reached some at Oregon’s Department of Human Services. A customer service agent explained someone had withdrawn $420 from Tricia’s account during two separate transactions at 8:26 a.m. and 8:28 a.m. from an ATM at a 7-Eleven store in Edgewood, Washington.

Collins warned the state agency that her account had been compromised. Employees told her there was little they could do.

“I’m hoping that this person only hit my card once and that it wasn’t going to happen again,” said Collins.

It did happen again. One month later.

On January 1, DHS told Collins someone had stolen her benefits by withdrawing $400 at 7:14 a.m. from an ATM at 7-Eleven store in Kent, Washington.

“It blew my mind that nobody on the fraud department side did anything. No flags, no nothing,” said Collins. “If it was a Visa or Mastercard (and) the transactions were done in another state you’d get a call immediately.”

Jana McDonald of Portland had a similar experience. DHS told her someone swiped $600 in food stamp benefits from her Oregon Trail Card.

“They said it had been used all at once on an online order. It had gotten sent to Florida. I’m like, ‘Wait a minute, Florida? I’m not in Florida!” explained the Portland woman.

By law, Oregon DHS says it is unable to replace stolen SNAP benefits. The recent federal spending bill could change that, however, eventually allowing states to replace stolen benefits.