Local Ukrainian refugee family reflects on their experience

MEDFORD, Ore. – In a few months, it will be two years since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Ukrainian refugee, Tetiana Chorna said, “bombs exploded around our house and missiles were around, we lived in a nine- story building, on the eighth floor and it was shaking.”

Tetiana Chorna and her parents lived in Dnipro, Ukraine.

It’s a large city, southeast of the capital Kyiv with a population of over a million people.

But due to the conflict Tetiana, her mother, Olha and her father, Oleksandr had to flee.

Tetiana Chorna said, “so first we moved to Bulgaria, just to move out of this horrible situation. And we spend in Bulgaria, six months.”

Over a year ago, they relocated to Ashland, where Tetiana’s sister lived.

They say it’s peaceful and they spend their days doing crosswords, reading, admiring the outdoors, or watching TV.

While they miss their home, they say they are grateful for the community support in Ashland.

Tetiana Chorna added, “we were really impressed by the good will of the people, everybody is very smiley and welcoming.”

The family says they hope the conflict can end soon.

Even though travel can be hard for the family due to health conditions, her father still hopes to return home.

Tetiana Chorna said, “father says he is still dreaming to come back to Ukraine but when it will be peace there, he wants to come back to peaceful country.”

The family also says that the Ukrainian- focused charity groups in Ashland, have helped them find a place in the community.

