Shooting suspect dead after crashing into fire truck near Ashland Sunday

Posted by Taylar Ansures October 30, 2023

ASHLAND, Ore. – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office say a domestic violence shooting suspect is dead after crashing head on into a fire truck Sunday morning.

According to officials, deputies responded to shorts fired at a home on Dead Indian Memorial Road in rural Ashland around 4:30 a.m. that morning.  Dispatch received the call from a house party that morning.

The Sheriff’s Office says the caller reported the victim and suspect leaving the home in a vehicle speeding toward Ashland.

Detectives say the vehicle crashed head on with a Fire District 5 truck near mile marker two on Dead Indian Memorial Road.  The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was injured during the crash and transported to a local hospital.

No firefighters were injured in the crash.

Detectives say the suspect’s identification is pending next of kin, and will not be released at this time.

Taylar Ansures
