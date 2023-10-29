Halloween party at the Ashland Scienceworks Museum

Posted by Maximus Osburn October 28, 2023

MEDFORD, Ore. – Families got to enjoy some spooky science at the Scienceworks’ Monster Ball event in Ashland.

The doors opened at 4 p.m. to the fully decorated Halloween party.

There were the usual activities to enjoy at the Scienceworks Museum.

But there were also some added highlights, like the monster scavenger hunt, pumpkin bowling and more.

But apart from the festivities, the event is also to commemorate young local woman, Sarah Wood, who died three years ago from terminal cancer.

Her favorite holiday was Halloween and her father, Eric Wood says it means a lot to him to be able to remember her through the monster ball.

Wood said, “it’s the most positive thing that’s happened since she’s passed away in my life. I can’t think of anything better than celebrating her name in a party like this that makes people happy and that’s all she wanted to do is make people happy.”

The monster ball festivities are continuing tonight with an adult’s party, called the Witching Hour.

It’s from 9 p.m. to midnight, October 28th.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Maximus Osburn
View More Posts
Maximus Osburn is a reporter for NBC5 News. He studied at California State University-Northridge, graduating with a degree in Broadcasting. Maximus is an avid martial arts enthusiast and combat sports fan. He even traveled to Thailand to train with martial arts experts. Maximus loves movies, nature, and doing things outside his comfort zone, like swimming in sub-freezing lakes in the winter.
Skip to content