Local vet injured in military training, family asking for help

MEDFORD, Ore. — An Eagle Point High School graduate injured in a military training exercise is recovering Thursday.
In late July NBC5 News brought you the story of a new facility being used to train military, civilian and security forces at Kingsley field. One serviceman who was injured in that training is a southern Oregon native.
Jonathan Raye, a seven-year military veteran, served in both the Middle East and South America. During the training in Klamath Falls, a flash-bang grenade exploded near his neck, causing first and second-degree burns as well as nerve damage.
The family said the military will pay for treatment, however, with all the paperwork, it could take a while. His wife Isabel created a GoFundMe* account to try and cover their expenses while he’s out of work.
Raye told NBC5 News he’s returning to work soon. He also wanted to thank everyone who donated already, saying it means the world to him and his family.
*KOBI-TV NBC5 does not guarantee money deposited to this account will be applied for the benefit of the person or persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering making a donation, you should consult your own advisors, and otherwise proceed at your own risk.
