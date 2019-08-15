Home
Attempted suicide at Klamath County Jail

Klamath Falls, Ore. – An investigation is underway into an inmate’s attempted suicide at the Klamath County Jail.

Investigators say a 53 year old man being held on misdemeanor charges tried to take his own life just after 8 Wednesday night in a booking cell.

The name of the inmate has not been released.

Jail staff were able to re-establish a pulse, and the man is now being cared for in the Intensive Care Unit of Sky Lakes Medical Center.

As of noon on Thursday, the man was listed in ‘serious’ condition.

Sheriff Chris Kaber declined to comment on the incident pending the results of a full investigation.

