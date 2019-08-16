Home
Josephine County Fair: free admission for veterans and active duty members

The Oregon National Guard is set to deploy this fall, so organizers for the Josephine County Fair wanted to show veteran and active-duty members some extra love and support.

For the first time, the fair is offering free admission for veterans and active-duty members every day.

There’s also what’s called a “veterans corner” sponsored by the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians.

It’s filled with different veteran services and is also a place for service members to get away from the heat.

Veterans we spoke to love the support.

“Originally coming from California you don’t see a lot of that there,” said Matt Lonergan, veteran. Here, there’s special parking spots for veterans, things like this with the free admissions, and all other programs that you don’t see in many places… and I really appreciate that.”

All veterans and active-duty members can pick up lanyards made by Evergreen Federal Bank as gifts.

The fair wraps up on Saturday.

