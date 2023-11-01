Local winery owners rebuild tasting room three years after Almeda fire

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – Monday was a huge day for two local winery owners as they hosted a preview event for their new tasting room in Jackson County.

Parkhurst wine cellars was established in 2016 and the business had just opened its first tasting room in talent two months before the Almeda fire completely destroyed it. Fast forward three years and now things are looking up as Mark and Susan Enlow have finally opened a new tasting room in Jacksonville.

The couple prides themselves on being the only producing winery in Jacksonville and the unique experience that they can offer to the Rogue Valley.

“We created an experience here,” Susan explained. “It’s not just coming in a having a glass of wine and something to eat. It’s “what goes well with that wine? What kind of food goes well with that wine? How can we elevate it?”

“We have a wonderful chef here, Adrian Martin, and he’s designed a menu that’s seasonal that compliments our wines and we like to think our wines compliment the vast array of foods,” Mark said.

Parkhurst offers a tapas style menu with much of the inspiration coming from some Southern Oregon staples.

“I try and bring flavors that mean things to people, so things that they’re familiar with like the cured salmon or a gazpacho dish, for example,” said Executive Chef, Adrian Martin. “And I’m going to bring it to you in a way that you’ve never seen before. So it hits home, but it also brings you further.”

Even the building itself is a little piece of Southern Oregon history. It was previously used as a hay barn on the property, but served as the old Ashland High School gymnasium before that.

Mark and Susan are hoping for a grand opening on November 3rd, but make sure to visit the Parkhurst website for the most up to date announcements.

