Medford Fire Department responds to kitchen fire on Tripp and East Eighth

MEDFORD, Ore.- Medford Fire Department responded to a call about smoke coming out of a house on the corner of Tripp and East Eighth Tesday at around 4:00 pm.

MFD received a call saying a passerby saw smoke coming out of house and no one responded when they knocked on the door. A few minutes later, MFD arrived at the scene and also found there to be no response when knocking on the door, but smoke was coming out of it. After they entered the home, they discovered a small kitchen fire.

While the cause of the fire is still being investigated, MFD was able to tell NBC5 that no one was home during the fire and that there were no injuries. MFD also told NBC5 there was no damage to the neighborhood but the residents of the home may not be able to stay in their home for a little while due to the smoke.

A neighbor of the home told NBC5 she didn’t realize something was happening until after the firetrucks arrived on scene. She didn’t see any smoke but remembers hearing the smoke alarm going off for a little while.

