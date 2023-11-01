Bodycam footage shows Zuberi’s arrest

The body cam and dash cam video, obtained by KGW through a public records request has been heavily redacted with large portions blurred by the Nevada Highway Patrol.

“Put your hands up!” Officers can be heard yelling in the police body cam video with their guns drawn.

“He’s wanted for kidnapping, rape,” one officer briefed another, while positioned behind a squad car.

Zuberi refused to get out of his car and threatened to hurt himself. After a 45-minute standoff, he surrendered.

Federal prosecutors claim Zuberi kidnapped a woman in Seattle, posed as a police officer and drove her 450 miles to his home in Klamath Falls, Ore. There, he locked the woman in a makeshift cinderblock cell in his garage, according to the FBI. The woman escaped by beating down the cell.

Since his arrest in July, Zuberi has been charged in a separate case. Prosecutors claimed in May, that he raped a woman at gunpoint in Klamath County. No other details have been released.

Additionally, police say Zuberi tried to escape in late August by damaging a jail window.

The FBI says, Zuberi has multiple aliases and has lived in 12 states over the last decade. He’s being investigated in connection with at least four other sexual assaults in four states, NBC reported.

The FBI is hoping to identify potential victims of Zuberi. It created an online questionnaire for anyone who may have been victimized. A spokesperson for the Portland office of the FBI said, people from across the country have filled out the form and agents continue to follow up on leads and tips.