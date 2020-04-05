Local woman gives out 100 lunches to truckers

MERLIN, Ore. — With some help from her community, a woman in Williams made sure 100 truckers didn’t continue their routes hungry.
Marni Brown says she created the meals in a clean certified kitchen.
The lunches were put together with items donated by stores located in Williams.
Brown says she stood at the rest area near Merlin off of I-5 and handed out all the lunches from 10 am until 5 pm.
“I can’t count how many truckers were so thankful when I handed them those bags, because they’ve stopped and everything is closed and they won’t let them walk up to the drive up window,” said Brown.
She says she would do the whole process again.
