Locals are challenged to put teddy bears in their windows to help spread cheer

District 6 posted on it’s Facebook page, asking the community to put teddy bears in home windows.
The idea is that anyone who goes for a neighborhood stroll or a quick drive will see the bears in the window, take a moment to smile and maybe, be inspired to do the same at their home.
“We challenge anyone in Central Point, in our community and even beyond in the whole Rogue Valley to do this, again, just to kind show a small act of love,” said participant, Holly Ironside.
Central Point School District wants to remind people to be respectful of the bears in windows and remain on sidewalks.
