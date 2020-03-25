Medford School District in compliance with Stay at Home order by providing childcare

MEDFORD, Ore. — Following Governor Brown’s executive Stay at Home order, Medford School District will be providing child care for health workers and first responders.
Superintendent Bret Champion tells us they will provide child care for a small amount of children, ages 3 and under, at their North Medford High School daycare center.
It also has children being cared for at it’s other campuses in conjunction with the YMCA’s emergency child care plan.
