Locals react to Medford’s No.1 ranking on FBI list

Medford, Ore.- After the FBI released their list of the 20 most crime ridden cities in Oregon, Medford Police point out that the city isn’t a place entirely ridden with crime. Two Medford residents that have experienced crime first hand say otherwise.
“The crime in general is just ridiculous,” Misty Tryon says.
Tryon has lived in the Rogue Valley her entire life. Now she’s raising a family here. She has not only seen crime during her time living in her old apartment complex, she’s lived it; having had her wallet stolen from her car. It had the Social Security card in it for both her and her daughter.
Misty Tryon says crime in Medford wasn’t like this when she was young. And now as she raises children of her own, she’s teaching her young kids how to be safe.
Nearly everyone seems to be effected by crime in Medford, including downtown business owner Donald English.
He owns Southern Oregon Auto Sales on Central. His office was broken into a few months ago. Keys to cars and two vehicles were stolen. The ordeal cost English upwards of $5,000.00
He says there’s no doubt drugs are a huge reason crime is on the rise in Medford. And Tryon agrees.
The mother of two is trying to make sure her kids are raised to avoid drugs and crime but at
the same time she knows it has to be a community effort.