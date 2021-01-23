Longtime Ashland theater closes its doors for good

ASHLAND, Ore. —Another business falls victim to the pandemic.
Ashland Street Cinema is closing its doors, for good.
After being closed since March, with nearly zero revenue and it’s lease coming to an end, the decision was ultimately made to close down for good.
Coming Attractions Theatres owns and operates 18 theaters in Oregon, Washington, Alaska, and California.
The theater industry is one of many that have been hit particularly hard by the pandemic.
“The theater industry is a great industry it’s a lot of fun, right now, it’s not possible to operate in a normal fashion,” says Al Lane, with Coming Attractions Theatres.
Lane says that it’s other locally owned theaters are in no danger of closing.
Lane says that moving forward, he plans to bring in even more movies to his other theater, the Varsity Theatre in Ashland.
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network.
When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.