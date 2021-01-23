MSD working with teachers on return to classroom

MEDFORD, Ore. —Medford School District is working on its safety plan for teachers returning to school.
MSD says that no teacher should have to choose between their health and their job.
It’s working in collaboration with it’s teachers union, the Medford Education Association, to figure out guidelines.
Its plan will let teachers know resources available to them, if they are uncomfortable returning to the classroom.
“It could be applying for transfers to a virtual teaching environment, it could be taking family medical leave, the Oregon family leave, it could be applying for consideration under the American with Disabilities Act, it could be taking a leave of absence, there’s I think 7 or 9 different options,” says Debbie Simons, with MSD.
MSD says staff will start hearing about available resources to them, next week.
