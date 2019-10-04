Macklemore concert brings thousands to Expo

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Thousands will be at the Jackson County Expo Friday night to watch Grammy winner Macklemore take the stage.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says be prepared for traffic. It’s is encouraging people to carpool and figure out a plan beforehand. Peninger Road will be closed to incoming traffic for an hour after the event ends. The sheriff’s office will also be assisting with traffic control and looking for drunk drivers.
“We expect probably close to 7,000 people to show up at this event, you know, people are probably going to be stalled in getting in and getting out, not just through the gates of the event, but also we are going to be parking about 3,000 cars out there,” Danny Jordan, Jackson County Administrator, said.
Jordan says security may search purses and bags, so clear bags are preferred.
